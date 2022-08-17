No, you didn't read that wrong, we're talking about walking through an underground cave, naked. Nude. Sans clothing. Did we mention it's always 52 degrees down there?

Coming up on September 17, Howe Caverns in Howe Caves, New York is hosting their 4th annual "Naked in a Cave" event. The day is billed as a naked stroll in the caves meant to celebrate body positivity.

If strutting your stuff with a bunch of strangers in a cave 156 feet below the earth's surface is your thing, tickets are $85.00 and according to the Howe Caverns website, the event will sell out. Naked in a Cave will be limited to 350 guests.

The ticket price includes one complimentary adult beverage and your souvenir robe. This event is for the age of 21 and over only. If you really want to be a baller in your birthday suit, this year check out the dine & stroll combo ticket. For $130, you can enjoy a three-course plated meal, your Naked Stroll ticket, one complimentary beverage, and your souvenir robe.

For tickets, you can reach out directly to Howe Caverns at 518-296-8900.

Howe Caverns really promotes this event as forward-thinking body positivity. The focus of this year’s Naked in a Cave day is "Celebrating Your Birthday Suit":

"When you truly love yourself, you glow from the inside. You attract people who love, respect and appreciate your energy. Everything begins with how you feel about yourself and what you put out into the world. Believe you are worthy, valuable, and deserving of receiving the best life has to offer." - Howe Caverns Facebook

If you're unfamiliar, Howe Caverns is one of New York state's most popular natural attractions, second only to Niagra Falls. Howe Caverns is named after farmer Lester Howe, who discovered the cave in 1842. He realized that his cows frequently gathered near some bushes at the bottom of a hill on hot summer days. Behind the bushes, Howe found a strong, cool breeze emanating from a hole in the Earth. Howe proceeded to dig out and explore the cave.

The cave remains at a constant temperature of 52 degrees regardless of the outside weather, which could be interesting with a bunch of naked people. Wink, wink. Geologists believe the formation of the cave began several million years ago and it also contains an underground lake, called the Lake of Venus.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.