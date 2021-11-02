Save $$$…the cheapest place to buy gas this week in the Berkshires…

Gas prices continue to put a dent in the wallet of consumers. According to gasbuddy.com the cheapest place to buy gas in the Berkshires is the Mobile station on South Street in Pittsfield. The price yesterday according to the gassy site was $3.25. That is well below the country’s national average of $3.71 today, but even the least expensive price in the Berks of $3.25 a gallon is still hitting drivers where it hurts.

According to the bussinessinsider.com website, there are 3 main reasons for the increased gasoline prices.

Americans are no longer cooped up in their home and have hit the road going back to work, vacationing, or just more trips to see grandma and grandpa again. According to the report, the Federal Highway Administration data shows as of July of this year the country was traveling as much as pre-pandemic figures.

Hurricane Ida had a major effect on US oil production as well as supply constraints limiting the effort to ramp up production to meet the high demand for go-juice. The report states that because of Ida a large part of the country’s oil-producing facilities in the Gulf of Mexico had to be shut down in August.

Other counties are also feeling the “crunch” with OPEC and other oil exporters only making modest increases in production sending crude prices higher according to the article at bussinessinsider.com.

So, when tooling around the Berkshires it’s always a good idea to check the GasBuddy App to see where you can save a couple of cents that will quickly turn into dollars.

According to GasBuddy…

Pittsfield Mobil – $3.25 460 South Main, Pittsfield

North Adams Sunoco – $3.36 232 Ahsland St.

Adams Racing Mart - $3.34 73 Columbia Street

Williamstown Gulf - $3.29 259 Main Street

Lee Mobil – $3.39 241 Main Street

Great Barrington Mobile - $3.39 695 South Main Street

The prices listed here are subject to change since the posting of this article.

