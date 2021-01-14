‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed with Stage Four Cancer

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech Powers on the '90s sitcom ‘Saved By the Bell,’ has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Yesterday, we learned that the 44-year-old actor was hospitalized, and as of tonight, multiple outlets are reporting that the cancer has already spread throughout his body.

Diamond is reportedly undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, according to TMZ & Entertainment Weekly (EW).

Representatives for the actor tell EW that the 44-year-old actor is he is feeling “fine” today, but they expect Dustin to stay at the hospital “for a while” as testing continues.

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there for at least another week,” his publicist tells EW. "By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

In a message shared on Dustin's Facebook fan page, the actor's publicists say that Dustin will issue a statement once a formal diagnosis has been made. But the situation is serious as it’s a stage four diagnosis.

An address in Illinois was shared for fans to send Dustin cards and greetings. TMZ says the actor is hospitalized in Florida.

Diamond did appear in the first season of the Saved by the Bell revival on Peacock in 2020. However, EW says the actor was in talks to possibly make an appearance in a future season. The show explained his absence by saying that he was “living on the International Space Station.”





