SHEFFIELD — A couple and their three young children were found dead Wednesday morning inside a house that was damaged in a fire.

The sister of one of the victims confirmed the deaths of Luke Karpinski and his wife, Justine Wilbur, both 41. The couple's 7-year-old twins, Alex and Zoe, and Marek, 3, also died, according to Kristen Wilbur, Justine's sister.

Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Dear SBRSD Families –

As you may know, I am deeply saddened to share that there was a fatal fire at a home in Sheffield this morning. While details are still emerging about the fire, our focus is on supporting our students, teachers, families and community members.

Our Administrative Team has met and the Crisis Team is meeting in the morning to discuss the best ways possible to provide support during school tomorrow. The District will have additional counselors on hand, and has engaged with some community partners who will also be available to help the school community deal with this tragedy.

Elementary faculty and staff will be delivering developmentally appropriate messages to their classrooms first thing tomorrow morning limited to the few facts available to us and in an effort to provide support to those who may need it.

If you have any questions, or would like to talk, please don’t hesitate to reach out to any of us.