A Fun and Free Garlic Festival Will Be Coming Soon in Massachusetts

People throughout Massachusetts are enjoying these last few weeks of summer vacation as they attend various outdoor events. It's fair season and you certainly won't want to miss out on all the fun family activities. (By the way, don't miss out on one of the best little fairs in the country across four days starting Aug. 24).

Garlic Lovers Take Note as a Top-Notch Garlic Festival Takes Place in Western Massachusetts This Weekend

In addition to fairs, there are all types of events taking place throughout Massachusetts including live music, art exhibitions, and car shows. If you're a garlic lover you'll want to make yourself available this Saturday (Aug. 26) as the Town of Sheffield in southern Berkshire County will be hosting an Arts and Garlic Festival from 10 am - 3:30 pm on the grounds of the Sheffield Historical Society, 159 Main Street/Route 7 in Sheffield.

What Will Be at the Sheffield Arts and Garlic Festival This Saturday?

The festival will showcase the products of artisans and garlic producers from around the region. Included will be hand-crafted jewelry, housewares, decorative objects, clothing, accessories, and much more. In addition, there will be garlic vendors along with free garlic demos and free samples. There will also be food options by Robero's Pizza and more. Admission to the Sheffield Arts and Garlic Festival is free.

Learn More About The Sheffield Historical Society and Upcoming Events

If you have always wanted to attend a garlic festival this is one that you won't want to miss as you are getting two for one with the arts aspect included. To learn more about the Sheffield Historical Society including hours of operation, upcoming events, and exhibitions go here.

