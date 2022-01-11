LOOK: Skis Go Missing at 2 Berkshire County Ski Resorts (photos)

It goes without saying that Berkshire County is a premier destination and plenty of fun when it comes to hitting the slopes. Whether it's Jiminy Peak, Bosquet, Catamount, Ski Butternut, or Berkshire East, there's something for everyone of all ages and levels.

However, what is not so fun is when skis disappear from these Berkshire County ski resorts. There's information circulating online that some skis recently went missing at Bosquet and Catamount Ski Area.

As posted to Facebook on Jan. 9 by Jamie Kilmer, here's the following information regarding the incident at Bosquet

*Update* the young man in the pic was seen leaving with these skis. If anyone knows him please let him know he “took the wrong ones”! 😉

Ski friends 🎿 please be on the lookout!! These brand new @armadaskis were stolen from @skibousquet yesterday. There are no skis available for purchase or rent, so this high school kid's fun is on hold for a while. No questions asked, please just return them to Bousquet!!

Here are the photos from the Bosquet incident that were posted by Jamie to her Facebook page.

According to a Facebook conversation that I had with Jamie, the skis that went missing from Bosquet belong to the son of Brenda Olsen Durant.

As previously mentioned, the other incident occurred at Catamount. Egremont Police posted the following information this past Monday (Jan. 10) to their Facebook page:

If anyone recognizes this person please contact the Egremont Police Department. He is wanted for questioning regarding stolen skis from Catamount Ski Area.

If you have any information or questions regarding these incidents, you can contact Pittsfield Police and/or Egremont Police (contact info below)

Pittsfield Police (413) 448-9700

Egremont Police - (413) 528-2160

To return the skis that went missing from Bosquet, you can contact Brenda Olsen Durant by going here.

Author: Jesse Stewart

