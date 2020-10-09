Some Berkshire Post Offices Offering Passport Services on Oct. 10

Post Offices around Massachusetts are offering customers a chance to get a jumpstart on passport application processing this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 select Berkshire County locations are opening their doors to offer passport services.

New applications as well as renewals can be processed, in addition to on-site passport photo services (available at select locations).

Below are the Berkshire County Post Offices that are particiapting on Saturday Oct. 10

Great Barrington, 01230 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lee, 01238 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pittsfield, 01201 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To obtain a passport, applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Please note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable.)

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a recently issued U.S. passport; a recently issued naturalization certificate; a recently issued certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.

Bring a photocopy of proof of identity. Each applicant must bring a photocopy of the front and back of the ID that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size). The Post Office will offer passport photo service for an additional $15.

Customers should download the passport application by going here and complete beforehand. Do not sign the application.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110, made payable to the U.S. Department of State and a $35 acceptance fee made payable to USPS. Fees for children under 16 are $80, payable to the U.S. Department of State and $35 payable to USPS.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application, in addition to required fees.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS, or go to the Postal Service’s Website, to get the location of other nearby passport Post Offices and their passport customer service hours.

Passport customers may also check the U.S. State Department’s website to obtain additional information. Customers may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778.

