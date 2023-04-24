Someone Made a Website for a Fake University in Massachusetts

If you're searching for the right school to advance yours or your kids' educations, you should know that you won't be able to do any of that at a particular school in Massachusetts. The reason for that is because this school does not exist whatsoever.

There has been a website made up that looks an awful lot like it could be an actual university in Massachusetts. The website looks similar to that of most websites for schools throughout higher education. However, if you lookup any of the email addresses or phone numbers that are listed on the website, are all unresponsive.

The fake university's website also contain pictures of buildings from other colleges and universities to make it look more reputable. The pics of students on the website are lame stock photos. It even has its administrative offices listed on University Drive in Boston, MA. So, what is this fake university? Here's a picture....

**IMAGE NOT FOUND**

Oh, there's no picture? Again, that is because it doesn't exist.

The fake school is Massachusetts Central University. Of course, you could call it MCU for short, but then you might confuse it with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And people have also took to Twitter to have some fun with the nonexistent university.

According to Boston.com, the fictitious university has claimed to have over 10,000 students, 1,200 faculty members, and 16 schools that offer a variety of programs. It also claims that it is an accredited university. However, the party that accredited them isn't real.

MCU is being called a 'diploma mill'. A diploma mill is an institution that gives out fake and fraudulent diplomas to its customer, in order to make it look like they have graduated from an American university.

The website has resurfaced after initially being reported to the Department of Higher Education back in 2021. The department sent them a cease-and-desist order at the time. They have now contacted the Massachusetts Attorney General's office to potentially take action.

For anyone that has been victimized by the fake university, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the Department of Higher Education, or the FBI. They can also contact the attorney general's consumer hotline at 617-727-8400.

