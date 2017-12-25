‘Sound of Music’ Actress Heather Menzies-Urich Dies at 68

Best known as her role as Louisa von Trapp on The Sound of Music, actress Heather Menzies-Urich passed away on Sunday, December 24.

The actress died on Christmas Eve at the age of 68 after battling cancer.

Menzies-Urich's son, Ryan Urich spoke to Variety in regards to his mother's passing.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” Urich said. “She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 pm.”

Heather Menzies-Urich is survived by her three children and numerous grandchildren and a great grandchild.