South Berkshire Cooling Centers Open to Those Who Need to Cool Off Today
Berkshire County residents along with folks throughout the region will be feeling the summer heat today (7/28/23) as the temperature is supposed to reach nearly 90 degrees. As a matter of fact, a heat advisory is in effect today from 12 pm - 8 pm. In addition, the humidity isn't going to provide any relief.
Taking the extreme heat into account, Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissy Road in Great Barrington will be opening its doors as a cooling center for anyone who needs a place to cool off. All you have to do is check in at the center and you are good to cool off as long as you need. Berkshire South's cooling center is free and the center will be open through 7 pm tonight.
There Will Be Another Cooling Center in the Southern Berkshires Today
In addition to Berkshire South, the Claire Teague Senior Center is an additional cooling center today. The Center is located at 917 South Main Street in Great Barrington and will be open today from 8 am - 3:30 pm. You are invited to come in and cool off.
The Extreme Heat Won't Last That Long in the Berkshires
Luckily the extreme heat won't hang around too long as more comfortable temperatures are on the way. Saturday's temperature will be right around 80 for the high, though there are thunderstorms in the forecast. Sunday may provide an afternoon shower but the temperature will top out at about 76 for the high. Very comfortable if you ask me.
Remember, during extreme heat not to over-exert yourself and it's important to keep children and pets cool as well. Make sure they are not left alone in any vehicles. Stay cool.