Southern Berkshire Town Elections for May 11

There is only one contested race today as the town of Sheffield holds its annual town election. Local businessman James Collingwood is running for an open seat on the board of selectmen against Martin Mitsoff, a relative newcomer to politics. The seat is open after long-time selectman David Smith made the decision not to run for re-election. There are no other contested races on the ballot today. The polls are open at the senior center on Cook Road until 7:00 pm.

The town of Lee is holding its annual town election today. There are two contested races on the ballot today. Incumbent Tricia Carlino is being challenged by Andrea Wadsworth for her three-year select board seat. There is also a four-way race for three district 1 representative seats. Matthew Tyer is trying to win a seat away from one of the three incumbents, Daniel Courchaine, Dave Forrest, and John Donovan. The polls are open until 8:00 pm at the Crossway Village Gymnasium.

Residents will elect a dozen town officials during tonight’s annual town election in Mount Washington. There are no contested races on the ballot, all the candidates listed are incumbents. No one however took out papers to run for town auditor. The polls in Mount Washington will be open from noon to 8:00 pm at the Town Hall on East Street.

Two New Marlborough residents are vying to replace two-term Select Board member Michele Shalaby as the town holds its annual election today. Ivan Douglas Newman and Richard Long will face off when the town holds its annual election today. Shalaby has chosen to not run for re-election. The polls will be open from noon to 7:00 pm today at the Town Hall on Mill River Southfield Road.