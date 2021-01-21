What a difference a day makes? Governor Charlie Baker announced during his daily briefing today (Thursday) that beginning Monday (Jan.25) the Stay-at-Home advisory, asking state residents to not be out from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., will be lifted.

During the briefing today, Baker said that things are getting better in Massachusetts.

Today, three weeks in 2021, our public health data is trending in a better direction for some categories, like hospitalizations and the percent of COVID cases for the first time in a long time.

The Governor shared the latest data. Here is a recap of what he said:

Hospitalizations are down by 10 percent since they peaked in early January. Today we have 2,209 individuals in the hospital, which is down from 2,428 on January 4th.

The average positive test rate for COVID-19 has gone down by 33 percent since the beginning of January from 8.7 percent to 5.8 percent.

The 7-day average of cases is down by about 30 percent since its peak in January from 6,120 down to 4,528.

We all know we are not out of the wood yet by any means, but things do appear to be getting a bit better here in Massachusetts. ~ Governor Baker

Today's briefing via the MassGovernor YouTube page...

The numbers may be trending better as far as overall state hospitalizations and cases go, but is that enough to lift the Stay-at-Home order? This is something that is will likely be debated on social media.

Some people are already saying that the timing of this has to do with the fact that Joe Biden has taken over as President of the United State and that Donald Trump is no longer in office. In fact, at the time of this articles posting, one of the comments under the video of today’s briefing on the MassGovernor YouTube page said “Wow now that Trump is gone, we see the numbers are going down!... funny huh?!?” That started a flurry of responses. Let the arguing commence. Just remember... I didn’t say it.

What do you think?

(The following information was obtained from WWLP.com)

The Governor also said today that businesses that were asked to close before 9:30 p.m. will be able to stay open later Staring Monday.

Businesses allowed to operate past 9:30 p.m. include:

Restaurants

Arcades & Other Indoor & Outdoor Recreation (Phase 3, Step 1 businesses only)

Indoor and Outdoor Events

Movie Theaters and Outdoor Performance Venues

Drive-In Movie Theaters

Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities

Golf Facilities

Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses (e.g. charter boats)

Outdoor Recreational Experiences

Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities

Driving and Flight Schools

Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers

Close Contact Personal Services (e.g. hair and nail salons)

Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours

Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

The lifting of the Stay-at-Home Advisory also means liquor stores and restaurants that sell alcohol can do so after 9:30 p.m. Businesses part of Phase 3 Step 2 must still remain closed.

The 25 percent capacity and gathering limit will remain in place until February 8th at 5:00 a.m.

Governor Baker joined with Lt. Governor Polito Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and also announced more information to the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app