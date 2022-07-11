This Fun First Annual Music Festival Takes Place in the Berkshires This Weekend

As the summer continues to heat up in the Berkshires, live entertainment is heating up as well. Think about all of the live music we're able to enjoy including Live on the Lake, Sounds of Summer, Party in the Park, Berkshire Busk, the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, and many, many more..honestly, way too many to mention which just shows how much live, free music is saturating Berkshire County this summer. Hey, summer in the Berkshires, who could ask for anything better?

A Food & Music Festival Will be Taking Place This Saturday in the Southern Berkshires

Another opportunity to catch some live music (free admission) along with delicious eats is coming up this Saturday, July 16 as the first annual BerkStock will be taking place outside at Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield from noon - 4 pm. You'll be able to spend the afternoon outside while dancing to upbeat tunes from the Lucky Bucket Band. In addition, there will be entertainment for the kids as Michael Siktberg will present a music program directed toward the little ones. Additional entertainment will include professional ukulele player, Rachel Manke of Garrison Keillor fame and a performance by the BerkStock Ukulele Summer Camp attendees. You can be part of this ukulele performance at BerkkStock even if you have never picked up a ukulele in your life. Get complete details by going here.

Will There Be Any Raffles at Berkshire County's Berkstock Event?

As a matter of fact, the event will be raffling off a hand-crafted Magic Fluke BerkStock ukulele, a "guess-the-number" car full of balloons, as well as other "Penny Social" raffles and a quilt raffle. You don't want to miss out on your chance to win.

Get our free mobile app

How About Food? What are the Options?

The food tent will have quite an array of options including pizza from Roberto's Pizza, adult beverages from Big Elm Beer, and some barbecue options from Pollo's BBQ. High Lawn Farm will handle dessert with some ice cream options. There will also be hot dogs and chili dogs courtesy of the church. Some of the food vendors will be donating portions of the money raised from food sales right back to the church.

Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield Does Some Great Things for the Community and is known as the Hot Dog Church

In a recent interview with Pastor Erik Karas of Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield, he mentioned that the church is known as the "hot dog" church. Here's what pastor Karas has to say about that:

We are known as the hot dog church in Sheffield. We feed the high school marching band on Memorial Day, hot dogs after the parade.

For more information on BerkStock, you can call: (413) 441-6446, email Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org or simply go here.