Sunday’s Fire in Alford

The fire in Alford yesterday triggered a sizable response from five southern Berkshire County fire departments, and at least one department from New York state. The fire was reported around noon.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that although the structure was still standing, Alford Fire Chief Steve Berkel referred to the damage as “likely a total loss.” The cause of the fire had not been determined Sunday. Five people lived in the house. No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Fire departments from Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Richmond, West Stockbridge and Austerlitz, N.Y., responded to the scene, along with Southern Berkshire Ambulance.

