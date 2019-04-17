Support Market Match on Apr. 27

Support Market Match at the Great Barrington Farmers Market. Come out on Apr. 27 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. for a night of storytelling at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington. Farmers, cooks, local food heroes, and your neighbors will share their stories about the power and purpose of food! All ticket sales will benefit the Market's SNAP, WIC, and Senior Check doubling programs. Doubling at the Market is one step towards a more resilient, accessible and sustainable local food system. Full price tickets are $25, Use code gbfm for half price tickets and SNAP card holders get in for free. You can get more information by going here .

