New: Two Huge Acts To Perform in GB

Two acts have been added to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2019 lineup. On Aug. 6 at 8:00 p.m. it's Natalie Merchant with special guest Erik Della Penna .

From Natalie:

“I’ve reached a point in my career of wanting unique experiences on tour, of not settling for the predictable routing and venues.

"Last July, Erik and I had a very pleasant experience touring the United Kingdom as an acoustic duo. This Summer, we’ve decided to do a tour of New England following the same format as last year, steering clear of big cities and playing unique and intimate venues in small, picturesque towns.

"We're looking forward to seeing the rocky coast of Maine, the green rolling hills of Vermont, the historic village squares and white steepled churches of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut. I imagine we will meet many locals and visitors seeking the same sort of experience that we are and I expect the audiences and the settings will inspire us."