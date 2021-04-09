Tanglewood And BSO Announce 2021 Season

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons will lead 8 orchestra programs this summer as the Boston Symphony Orchestra announces their season, July 9-August 16, at Tanglewood in Lenox.

What a way for Tanglewood to welcome concertgoers back for in-person performances after the shutting down of the music festival last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

The Boston Symphony Orchestra begins its 2021 Tanglewood season on Saturday, July 10, with a performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, the same work that opened the festival's inaugural season back in 1937.

Also featured with the BSO 2021 season at Tanglewood will be titled conductors Thomas Ades, Keith Lockhart, and John Williams. They will be joined by special guest artists such as Lisa Batiashvili, Karina Canellakis, Alan Gilbert, Yo-Yo Ma, Wynton Marsalis, and Baiba Skride.

Also, Tanglewood's Popular Artist Concert Series will be announced at a later date. According to a press release, Tanglewood will be targeting late August and early September for the Popular Artist concerts.

Summer evenings on the lawn at Tanglewood with some great music. Seriously. How awesome was that? Will it ever be the same again? Hopefully, we can get back to that. I do miss it terribly.

Tickets go on sale to the general public, along with the launch of contactless mobile ticketing, on May 17, at 10 a.m., at the Tanglewood website and by calling 888-266-1200.

And some more awesome news. There will be free lawn tickets offered to those under 18 throughout the summer. Again, for calendar listings, to buy tickets, health and safety protocol details, and more information, click here.