‘Tanglewood in the City’ Returns to Pittsfield
On Friday, August 28, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Pittsfield-based Mill Town Capital, the City of Pittsfield, and local organizations, will present a free community event on the Pittsfield Common, “Tanglewood in the City: Pittsfield.” It consists of a video presentation of the BSO’s August 25, 2019 Tanglewood concert of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and aims to bring Tanglewood into the Pittsfield community and share one of the festival’s major performances with a wider group of Berkshire residents.
The performance, which will be transmitted onto a 11.5’ x 6.5’ LED screen on the Pittsfield Common, will begin with a welcome video, featuring conductor Giancarlo Guerrero (introducing the concert in both English and Spanish), cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and a performance by the young Berkshire musicians from Kids 4 Harmony, to be followed by Maestro Guerrero conducting the BSO, Tanglewood Festival Chorus (TFC), soprano Nicole Cabell, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Nicholas Phan, and bass Morris Robinson in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (Ode to Joy).
In addition to the public screenings on the Common, 1,000 free online tickets will be distributed to members of the Berkshire community through a generous sponsorship from Mill Town Capital. For coupons, which will allow viewing through August 30, please email events@milltowncapital.com.
The Pittsfield event is inspired by the popular Boston edition of “Tanglewood in the City,” which last year celebrated its fourth anniversary. In July 2019, the BSO began a new tradition with the first-ever “Tanglewood in the City” on the Pittsfield Common. It attracted over 1,000 attendees with pre-concert activities and an evening of live music-making under the stars.
WHAT: “Tanglewood in the City: Pittsfield” featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony
WHO: Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero; the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, soprano Nicole Cabell, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Nicholas Phan, and bass Morris Robinson join for the Beethoven Ninth’s final “Ode to Joy” movement (recorded at Tanglewood on August 25, 2019)
WHEN: Friday, August 28, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. (Rain date of Sunday, August 30.)