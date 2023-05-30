That’s Hot: Massachusetts Hit 107 Degrees On This Day

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about the later in the week heat that's coming. The temperature was 44F on the way to work on Tuesday morning, but much warmer air is on the way.

I'm on the hunt for a ventless AC unit. My children's bedroom has a window that opens horizontally instead of vertically, which is a challenge. I realize that even a regular windowless AC might work, the window is in a weird position.

The Berkshires Weather:

Wednesday: Sunny. Hazy. High 82F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday night: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Sunshine. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Sunshine in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

What About The Hottest Day In Massachusetts History?

While 87F is hot, it's not THAT hot. Now, combine 87F with high humidity and it's quite uncomfortable.

Geographically speaking, we're quite lucky here in Massachusetts (except for the six months of cold, gray weather) not to deal with too many floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, earthquakes, volcanos, extreme hot, or extreme cold.

There was one day, however, that the temperature in Massachusetts hit 107F! On August 2, 1975, the temperature recorded at New Bedford, MA was 107 degrees.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.