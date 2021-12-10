The Berkshire Weekend Forecast…Warm Temps and Rain Tomorrow…

The Berkshires will get a taste of early spring tomorrow before winter has even arrived which will officially be the case on December 21. Temps already started to warm in the city today and will climb into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. The warm temps will be accompanied by rain with an 80% chance of precipitation on Saturday predicted by the National Weather Service. Sunday we will experience seasonable temperatures with a high only in the low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

With the Patriots on their bye week, you can devote the entire weekend to those final get ready for winter outdoor projects as well as any make a big dent to your Christmas gift list.

The complete National Weather Service forecast is below…

Tonight

A chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light southeast wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday

Rain likely before 8am, then showers, mainly after 8am. High near 54. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

