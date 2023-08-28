While Summer may be winding down, Labor Day Weekend and the start of Fall are right around the corner. These make for the perfect time to take a road trip! Luckily, there is plenty of scenery throughout Massachusetts. As you're getting ready for your holiday travel, a list of the top road trips to take in the Bay State was released. And among those road trips, two of them are here in the Berkshires.

The ever popular travel publication 'World Atlas' released the 10 Most Scenic Road Trips in Massachusetts. On a list that included road trips to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket, the Berkshires had two road trips that are fascinating to anyone passing through, to say the least.

Perhaps this one is the most obvious:

The Berkshire Mountains

It's tough to pick any one spot throughout the Berkshire Mountains just because everything around is so scenic. Here is what 'World Atlas' had to say about why they picked the spot on their list:

The Berkshire Mountains in Massachusetts provide a captivating backdrop for a scenic road trip. Driving through this region on Route 7 offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the area's natural beauty and cultural attractions. Explore the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, where visitors can admire thought-provoking artworks in a converted factory complex. Visit the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge to appreciate the iconic American illustrator's works. As you journey through the Berkshire Mountains, stop in Great Barrington, where you can browse the boutique shops and galleries. The Berkshire Mountains road trip combines art, culture, and stunning landscapes, making it a must-visit destination for all types of travelers.

It's definitely tough to disagree with any of what they said for that pick. As for the other spot in the Berkshires that made the list, check out where else would make for a great Massachusetts road trip:

The Mohawk Trail

This unique trail captures an amazing amount of beauty as described by 'World Atlas':

The Mohawk Trail, located along Route 2 in Massachusetts, offers a scenic road trip through the picturesque Berkshire Mountains. Drive along this historic trail and be treated to stunning mountain views, charming New England towns, and abundant natural beauty. Stop by the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, a whimsical garden spanning an old trolley bridge. Explore the Natural Bridge State Park, where a natural marble arch formation can be witnessed and hike through serene trails. Do not miss the opportunity to reach the summit of Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts, where panoramic vistas await. The Mohawk Trail is a journey filled with enchanting landscapes, cultural attractions, and the allure of New England’s beauty.

And while Route 2 does eventually take you to the east out of the Berkshires to one of those spots mentioned, it's still a journey that you don't want to limit yourself on. Let's enjoy the travel time while we can, Massachusetts! Maybe enjoy it during your upcoming holiday road trip(s)!

