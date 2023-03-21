The Berkshires is Home to a Top Wellness Resort on the East Coast

When you need to go on vacation to truly get away from it all, you want to go somewhere that will have any and every amenity possible so you can take advantage of the fullest relaxation. That's why there are more and more resorts now than ever that focus on wellness. They have all the things like spas, fitness programs, extraordinary dining experiences, outdoor exploration, and so much more. It just so happens that Massachusetts has one of the top places for that throughout the entire east coast of the U.S.

When you travel to the Bay State, plenty of tourists know about the popular spots of Cape Cod, Nantucket, Boston, Salem, and more. But what about the western side of the state? Of course, you might think of the Berkshires. According to 'Yuma Daily News', that is where you would find one of the top wellness resorts on the east coast.

Recently, this same wellness resort was recognized as being a top hotel in the Bay State for a potential staycation spot. Now, it's making another list as a top wellness spot on the east coast.

Here's what 'Yuma Daily News' had to say about Miraval making their list:

The third wellness resort by Miraval, this outpost is located on the sprawling grounds of Wyndhurst Mansion in the Berkshires. At Miraval’s signature Life in Balance Spa, guests can opt for unique services like Naga, which incorporates hanging silks and assisted stretches, and Heart Song, in which you rock weightlessly in a warm dry-float bed. The spa also offers massages, skin treatments, and salon services. Dining options include the Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen where guests can partake in workshops and special events, and accommodations span Gilded Age-inspired guestrooms in the mansion, cottages, and carriage houses. Our editor, who recently visited Miraval, suggests trying a new experience during a stay — like Breathwork Journey or a Cocoon Meditation session with Spiritual Coach Mark Gerow.

The Berkshires has its own spot on the east coast for one of the top wellness resorts in existence. Perhaps you might want to get away to a nearby spot in some time and take it all in. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

