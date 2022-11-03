The Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Thankful Food Drive is Here!

While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has partnered with Mountain One Thankful 5k and the Berkshire Running Center to help out those in need with this year's Thankful Food Drive. Donations from the food drive will go towards benefitting St. Joseph's Church Food Pantries and the South Congregational Church.

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. took to their Facebook page to make the announcement of this year's Thankful Food Drive:

The Thankful Food Drive will go through November 23rd. Such accepted non-perishable items are brown rice, canned vegetables, canned chicken, whole grain pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter, whole grain cold cereals, and many more!

The post also lists several drop-off locations where these non-perishable items are being accepted throughout the Pittsfield community. It is also asked that you please don't donate expired, perishable food, or open packages.

For more info on this year's Thankful Food Drive, you can contact Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at 413-443-6501.

This is the time of the year when it's important to help out those in need during the holiday season. It's also a great thing to see the local community working in conjunction with one another to ensure those families and individuals who are less fortunate can be helped out this holiday season.

