The Results Are In…Massachusetts Most Popular Christmas Song Is…

Christmas music is everywhere! It “tis the season” after all. Everyone’s got some favorites. Better Homes & Gardens recently published a story listing "The Most Popular Christmas Songs by State" in the country.

For their research, Better Homes & Gardens compiled a list of the 23 most popular Christmas songs from Spotify and other streaming services, and then compared them against Google searches by each state to formulate “The Most Popular Christmas Songs by State.” Of course, this data is based on the general public clicking and searching in each state and may not reflect your favorite, the discerning music lover.

According to the Better Homes & Gardens article here in Massachusetts, the most popular Christmas song is "Frosty the Snowman" by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys which tied for 2nd as the most popular. Frosty topped the list in 5 states and the chilled-out snowman proved to be a favorite in New England with New Hampshire and Rhode Island also putting Frosty at the top of their state’s list. Ohio and Mississippi were the other two states.

The #1 “Most Popular Christmas Song by State” this year based on the research by Better Homes & Gardens, is “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. The tune was a runaway winner receiving #1 status in a total of 11 states. Mariah released the song on her 4th studio and 1st Christmas album in 1994.

Tied for 2nd with “Frosty the Snowman” was the Christmas classic “Jingle Bells” by Willi Lyle. Like Frosty, Jingle Bells was the fav in 5 states. The other top vote-getters were “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms with 3 states and with 2 states each “Happy Xmas” by John Lennon & Yoko Ono, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano, “Blue Christmas” by Elvis, “White Christmas” by Rosemary Clooney and “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt & Henri Rene’ according to the Better Homes & Gardens article.

There’s a long list of other great classic Christmas songs that either topped the list in only 1 state like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer", "Last Christmas", "Holly Jolly Christmas", "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "Winter Wonderland", and "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”

You can click here for the complete state-by-state list and the full article by Better Homes & Gardens.