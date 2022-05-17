Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour Beginning in September
Eric Clapton has announced a short U.S. tour that includes only 7 dates beginning in early September. The tour will start in Columbus, Ohio, hit Detroit, then head to Chicago for two shows, Pittsburg, and two gigs at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Currently, the New York dates are the closest to the Berkshires. Tickets for these shows go on sale on Friday, May 20th. Backing up Clapton his swing through the states will be Jimmie Vaughn. There is no word that the tour will be extended beyond the announced dates.
Eric Clapton U.S. Tour 2022
Sept. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 18 - New York, NY @ MSG
Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ MSG
Concert Listing Updated 05/16/22
MAY
Wednesday 05/18/22 The Who - T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 05/28/22 The Who - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel NY
Friday 05/20/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
JUNE
Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 06/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Tuesday 06/07/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA
Wednesday 06/08/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/22/21 Rod Stewart - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
JULY
Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled
Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY ---------Cancelled
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Thursday 07/21/22 The Weekend with Doja Cat Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/24/22 Steve Miller Band - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 07/27/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
AUGUST
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Sunday 08/14/22 Luke Bryan - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/19/22 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Chris Stapleton - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Sunday 09/04/22 Van Morrison – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Wednesday 09/07/22 Sting - SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
Wednesday 09/14/22 Shinedown - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Sunday 09/17/22 Eric Clapton – MSG – NYC
Monday 09/18/22 Eric Clapton – MSG - NYC
OCTOBER
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston