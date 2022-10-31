It just seems like Halloween came and gone just like that. By the way don't forget, Halloween fun for adults continues this Friday night at The American Legion in North Adams. For details click here. Anyways, how many times did you listen to Thriller on repeat all this time? For me I'd say at least 5 or 6 times. So, does this mean it's time to start listening to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey on repeat for the next 8 weeks?

According to Connor Youngberg from quchronicle.com, it is technically your own discretion on when Christmas starts. It could actually be in October if you really wanted to go that far back. He also mentioned that he's not trying to knock thanksgiving in any shape or form, since it's the one holiday to spend lots of time with family.

I remember years ago, I used to operate a pirate radio station out of my house (shh, don't tell the FCC) and right at midnight of Halloween, I used to start playing Christmas music immediately all the way to New Year's Eve and I actually got awesome feedback from it.

Granted here at Townsquare Media Berkshire, we usually don't start mixing in any Christmas or Holiday tunes until after Thanksgiving. Afterall, we have to make room for a Thanksgiving Classic that gets played every year on WUPE and WSBS. Aka "Alice's Restaurant" by Arlo Guthrie.

Do you think Christmas Music should start right after Halloween or after Thanksgiving? Let us know on our station app.

