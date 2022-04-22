Joan Jett # 2 Returns To Our Berkshire Airwaves

Back in November of 2019, we introduced you to a talented singer and song writer from Ottawa, Canada. Sabrina Fallah has been described as a natural on stage with polished vocals and has made a name of herself by performing wherever possible over the years. People have compared her to fellow rocker Joan Jett as this versatile performer can also play a mean guitar entertaining audiences nationwide.

Besides Joan Jett, some of her other musical influences include Green Day, Bon Jovi and Billy Idol just to name a few. Sabrina performs widely in her home land as future concerts down state are in the planning stage and we certainly hope we'll be graced by her dynamic presence here in the immediate tri-state region of Western Massachusetts, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York. We'll truly keep you posted if anything develops.

Sabrina will focus on a new recording that sends a strong message: "Paradise Comes With A Price" which we will discuss in detail. The selection will be also available for FREE downloading on Spotify, Apple podcasts and various live streaming availability.

In conjunction with this project, Terrell Jackson wrote an audio drama podcast story entitled "Alone" that focuses on the subject of depression. In addition, Sabrina's song will be inserted in a scene from this upcoming literary effort as this topic will also be discussed in detail during our LIVE discussion this weekend.

You can also check out her musical catalogue by logging on here. Feel free to connect with her on various social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, My Space, LinkedIn, Soundcloud and Snapchat.

(Photos were obtained via Sabrina Fallah's web site, www.sabrinafallah.com for on-air and on-line usage)