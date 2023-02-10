The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.

Many people have a yearning to reside in Boston, but do you have the necessary funds to accomplish this life changing decision? A suggestion: Look beyond Beantown and you'll get a slice of The American Dream. Plus, these 5 locations in the western part of our state are accessible to the capital city as you head east on I-90.

Common sense: The less you have to worry about bills, the more you will have to spend on things that matter including your home, good food, a cruise to Martha's Vineyard Or Nantucket island, Celtics, Red Sox or Bruins tickets, and just overall good East Coast fun. All these amenities await you right here in our backyard.

(Photo of Main St. in Palmer, MA courtesy of www.wikipedia.com)

This Massachusetts community is at the top and it's location is ideal in more ways than one. The town of Palmer is very affordable as this area is also one of the cheapest places to rent statewide. Town residents pay a median price of $201,800 for homes and earn a median income of $68,694. it's location is prime as they are in between the cities of Springfield and Worcester and the 75 mile trip to Boston takes about one hour and 15 minutes.

Next on the list is the city of North Adams in our beautiful Berkshires which straddles near the Vermont and New Hampshire borders. With a median rent of $782, they have the cheapest rent statewide on this list. That's over three times cheaper than standard rental rates in The Bay State. You can own a home with a median price tag of $149,300. With residents earning a median income of $49,123, North Adams has the honor of being the second best home price to income ratio in the state.

Some attractions that will be in your backyard include Mass MoCA, one of the largest classic car shows on Main Street and during the summer months you have plenty of opportunities to catch a Steeple Cats minor league baseball game. The city is also one step away from Williams College in neighboring Williamstown.

At number 3, another location in the Berkshires makes the cut in high fashion. If you’re looking to buy a home in Massachusetts, then head over to our area's largest city, Pittsfield as their median home price is the third lowest statewide at $176,800. With residents earning a median income of $56,620, paying off a mortgage in Pittsfield couldn’t be easier. Even more good news for those who want to live the high life on a budget: Onota Lake has a free public beach, boat launch, and plenty of opportunities for fishing. Plus, it's mandatory to check out a Pittsfield Suns baseball game at one of the traditional venues nationwide; Wahconah Park. Plus, the city has plenty of options to dine out in style for lunch or dinner and remember, support your local businesses as there are many places to shop and regenerate the city's economy.

Ranking at number 4, this city is located just west of Springfield. Westfield ranks as the fourth cheapest city to live in Massachusetts. With a median price tag of $247,300 they have the second highest home prices on this list. The median income stands at $74,456 as a median income, This community ranks fifth for the best ratio of home price to income statewid and is home to the Westfield State University Campus. If you plan to rent in Westfield the median rent to income ratio is among the best throughout Massachusetts. the city is just shy of making the cut of one the best places to live in the Bay state, as those on a budget will enjoy the savings in the long run.

The number 5 spot is located across the Connecticut River from Springfield, Agawam's median home price checks in at $233,400. Some residents earn a slightly higher median income of $72,396, Agawam ranks as the fourth most affordable place to buy a home in our vicinity .If you need another reason to move here remember that it’s the home of Six Flags, New England and you are just minutes away from The Big E. Let's hope you can find a few short cuts to avoid the constant traffic jams that permeate the area.

