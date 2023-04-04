The Top Ten Massachusetts Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!
Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy.
1. Monte's Pizza.
Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.
2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.
Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.
3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.
Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.
4. Halftime Pizza.
Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.
5. Rosie's Pizzeria.
Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.
6. Regina Pizzeria.
Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.
7. Town Spa Pizza.
Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.
8. Pino's Pizza.
Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.
9. Pi Pizzeria.
Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.
10. Cape Cod Cafe.
Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.
Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com