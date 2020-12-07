Therapy Of Healing With Horses & Donkeys

I received a press release from Berkshire Horseworks this morning, I was happy to hear they received a grant to help even more people out with the healing of horses and now donkeys.

For you who don't know what Berkshire Horseworks does, The healing power of the horse/human interaction is evidence-based and well documented.

Berkshire HorseWorks’ programs offer the tools to cope, heal, compete, challenge, communicate, lead, empathize and thrive in today’s stressful world.

They bring the amazingly powerful modality of Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Learning to the community to help augment, in a new way, the wellness and vitality of one's own heart, the heart and soul of others, and the heart of our vibrant workforce.

Berkshire HorseWorks Inc., which provides EAGALA Model Equine-Assisted Learning and Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy sessions to at-risk youth, veterans, inmates, families and individuals and EquineAssisted Team building to local and global organizations, has received the Latham Grant for Humane Education and the Oxbow Rescue Grant.

Hayley Sumner, founder and Executive Director of the 501(c)3.

“Each of these incredible grants comes at a critical time for us as we navigate the new COVID world and develop programming to support families in need in our community,”

The Latham Foundation has awarded $5,000.00 to support the nonprofit’s “PEACE: Bully Prevention/Intervention” program, making it more widely available for students grades K-8 in Berkshire County.

The strength-based program incorporates ground-based metaphorical and role-playing activities exposing participants experientially to the real-time impacts of bullying in a fun and safe environment.

Participants cultivate self-awareness, boost confidence, and feel empowered; the program is particularly suited for both those who have mental health diagnoses and for those in general matriculation.

The second grant for $1,000.00 from Oxbow Animal Health will aid in maintaining veterinary care and food for Berkshire HorseWorks’ two therapy donkeys, Bolt and Rodeo. While the world is on lockdown due to Covid-19, programming that typically supports care for the horses and donkeys has been put on indefinite hiatus.

The two miniature Sicilian donkeys are integral to the Equine-Assisted programs Berkshire HorseWorks provides. Oxbow’s donation will help Rodeo and Bolt achieve the quality of life they require, keeping them working uninterrupted despite the closures of a COVID world.

Through the power of horses, Berkshire HorseWorks provides the tools to cope, challenge, communicate, heal, lead, empathize and thrive in today’s word.