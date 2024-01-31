No city or town wants to be known as the most boring in Massachusetts, or in any state for that matter. It would be a downer for any city or town to even show up on any list remotely like that. Unfortunately, there are some cities and towns that have to fall on that sword. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?

It would be the most unfortunate thing ever to find out you just moved somewhere that is considered one of the most boring cities in the state of Massachusetts. In fact, as soon as I moved to my current city, I found out that as recent as 2018, it was named as the 'Most Boring City in Massachusetts'. So let's see what the verdict is. Here are the 10 most boring cities in Massachusetts...

10. Lawrence

Lawrence is a city in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The amazing and legendary poet Robert Frost went to school in the Essex County city at one point. Unfortunately, it seems as boring there as his poems seemed to me when I was in junior high.

9. Taunton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town is one of the oldest in the U.S., as it was founded in 1637 by members of Plymouth Colony. It's also known as the 'Silver City'. Unfortunately, it has been found to be just as boring as those facts listed in the previous sentences.

8. Agawam

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Six Flags New England is in Agawam and...that's about it, which is probably why it's on this list.

7. Chicopee

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This city contains four interstate highways running through it (I-90, I-91, I-291, and I-391. Unfortunately, the most excitement there is trying to decide which one of those interstates to take to get out of there. It's so boring, we have to use a road sign as its picture.

6. Methuen

Methuen is a city in Essex County, Massachusetts Getty Images loading...

Probably the most fascinating thing about Methuen is that it once legally changed its name to 'The City Known As the Town of Methuen.' That actually seems kind of cool, like it could be the title of a book or something. They get points for that.

5. Franklin

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town is home to the nation's first public library! Maye there's also a book somewhere there about how boring of a city Franklin is.

4. Braintree

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Braintree is the home to two presidents (John Adams and John Quincy Adams) and two people who signed the Declaration of Independence (John Adams and John Hancock). However, reading the Declaration of Independence over and over repeatedly is probably more exciting than anything happening in Braintree.

3. Brockton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brockton is known as the second most windiest city in the country. When the wind is the most exciting thing about your town, you know that your city belongs on this list.

2. Attleboro

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Attleboro was once 'Attleborough' but there hasn't really been anything else interesting about the town since that happened in 1914. Unfortunately, 'ugh' is the reaction people tend to make when they realize how boring Attleboro is.

1. Leominster

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Leominster turned out with the unfortunate number one ranking on the list of boring cities in Massachusetts. The Worcester County city seems to be a spot to live for people that commute to Boston for work, but that is about it. Everything else about the city seems to be boring since it takes the cake as the most boring city in the Bay State.

So, Congrats to everywhere else in Massachusetts! You are not in the top 10 boring cities in Massachusetts! As someone who has lived here for about a year and half now, I have to say the first day I arrived, I was shocked by how much there is to do around here. So far, it's been pretty great, and not so boring, so enjoy what you have around you, no matter where you are in the Bay State!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps