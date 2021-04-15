These 13 Folks Won Cash: Are You Next? (photos)
For the past couple of weeks we have been giving you the opportunity to Win Cash up to $10k. Have you been playing along? If not, it's not too late to get in the game and it's easy. We release codewords each weekday from 8am - 5pm. The codes are announced at approximately the top of each hour. All you have to do is download our app which you can do here:
From there, all you have to do is listen and enter the codeword via the app. $1k is being given away twice each day with one player being drawn at random to win $10,000. Like we said, easy for you with the possibility of a big reward. By the way, the more codewords you enter, the better shot you have at the big jackpot.
Think of all of the things you can do with $10,000. If you, like many, have been hit hard by the pandemic, you can get caught up, maybe even ahead on your bills. Do you have a wedding coming up? $10k will certainly lighten that load. Maybe you're a musician and you're looking to upgrade your gear? Guitars, amps, drums, etc. they all cost a big chunk of change and $10,000 will be a nice helping hand. Some folks want to go back to school and/or further their education...enter $10k. The possibilities are endless as you're only limited by your imagination. So, listen and enter those codewords. Below are photos of our current Win Cash winners. It doesn't end with them though as there are plenty more codewords headed your way. Enter the code words at the Win Cash contest page.
Win Cash Winners So Far for Spring 2021
