These Are 2019’s Most Patriotic Cities

Insurify has announced its annual Most Patriotic Cities Winners!

Over the course of our nation’s history, the United States has been kept safe by the daily courage and sacrifice of our service members. This recognition is just one token of thanks for the citizens who have risked their own well-being for our great nation.

There are more than one million active duty military personnel, 800,000 reserves, and 18 million veterans in the country, according to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Census Bureau. That said, these brave men and women are not evenly distributed throughout the country. In each state, there are cities which are home to a higher share of these brave service members than any other. The military personnel and veterans in these communities have made a commitment to our nation’s defense; for that reason, they’ve earned the title of Most Patriotic Cities in America.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2019 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

In order to identify and honor the cities with the largest share of military personnel in each state, the data science and research team at Insurify , an auto insurance quotes comparison website, turned to its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications. When applying for coverage, car owners are asked to indicate whether they or any other driver on their policy are an active service member or a veteran. Given this information, researchers were able to determine which community in each state had the most citizens with military service by population.

Winners of Insurify’s 2019 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

Alabama: Ozark

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Yuma

Arkansas: Cabot

California: Twentynine Palms

Colorado: Peyton

Connecticut: Naugatuck

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Navarre

Georgia: Hinesville

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Belleville

Indiana: Michigan City

Iowa: West Des Moines

Kansas: Junction City

Kentucky: Hopkinsville

Louisiana: Harvey

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Odenton

Massachusetts: Lowell

Michigan: Mount Morris

Minnesota: Duluth

Mississippi: Long Beach

Missouri: Warrensburg

Montana: Helena

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: Fernley

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Willingboro

New Mexico: Alamogordo

New York: Rochester

North Carolina: Fayetteville

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Massillon

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Roseburg

Pennsylvania: New Castle

Rhode Island: West Warwick

South Carolina: Beaufort

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Killeen

Utah: Brigham City

Virginia: Norfolk

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: Port Orchard

West Virginia: Clarksburg

Wisconsin: Janesville

Wyoming: Cheyenne

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com