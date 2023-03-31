No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?

As someone that is pretty new to Massachusetts in general, it would be unfortunate to find out you moved somewhere that is considered one of the most boring cities in the state of Massachusetts. Sadly, as recent as 2018, the city I reside in now, Pittsfield, was actually labeled as the 'Most Boring City in Massachusetts'. So let's see what the verdict is. Here are the 10 most boring cities in Massachusetts...

10. Lawrence

The amazing and legendary poet Robert Frost went to school in the Essex County city at one point. Unfortunately, it seems as boring there as his poems seemed to me when I was in junior high.

9. Taunton

The town is one of the oldest in the U.S., as it was founded in 1637 by members of Plymouth Colony. It's also known as the 'Silver City'. Unfortunately, it has been found to be just as boring as those facts listed in the previous sentences.

8. Agawam

Six Flags New England is in Agawam and...that's about it, which is probably why it's on this list.

7. Chicopee

This city contains four interstate highways running through it (I-90, I-91, I-291, and I-391. Unfortunately, the most excitement there is trying to decide which one of those interstates to take to get out of there.

6. Methuen

Probably the most fascinating thing about Methuen is that it once legally changed its name to 'The City Known As the Town of Methuen.' That actually seems kind of cool, like it could be the title of a book or something. They get points for that.

5. Franklin

The town is home to the nation's first public library! Maye there's also a book somewhere there about how boring of a city Franklin is.

4. Braintree

Braintree is the home to two presidents (John Adams and John Quincy Adams) and two people who signed the Declaration of Independence (John Adams and John Hancock). However, reading the Declaration of Independence over and over repeatedly is probably more exciting than anything happening in Braintree.

3. Brockton

Brockton is known as the second most windiest city in the country. When the wind is the most exciting thing about your town, you know that your city belongs on this list.

2. Attleboro

Attleboro was once 'Attleborough' but there hasn't really been anything else interesting about the town since that happened in 1914. Unfortunately, removing 'ugh' from your name doesn't remove the fact that it's still boring.

1. Leominster

Leominster turned out with the unfortunate number one ranking on the list of boring cities in Massachusetts. The Worcester County city seems to be a spot to live for people that commute to Boston for work, but that is about it. Everything else about the city seems to be boring since it takes the cake as the most boring city in the Bay State.

So, Congrats to everywhere else in Massachusetts! You are not in the top 10 boring cities in Massachusetts! As someone who has lived here about eight months now, I have to say the first day I arrived, I was shocked by how much there is to do around here. So far, it's been pretty great so enjoy what you have around you, no matter where you are in the Bay State!

