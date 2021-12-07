HighSchool basketball in the Berkshires will be starting up very soon. The excitement will be in the air as you get to cheer on your favorite Berkshire County team. Proud parents, grandparents, family, and friends will be ready to route for their favorite Berkshire youth stars.

One Berkshire County school that has plenty of fanfare is Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. The school and athletes are ready to compete in some hoop activity this season.

One new adjustment that you'll want to keep in mind when making plans to attend a Monument Mountain Regional High School (Great Barrington) basketball game is the fact that tickets to the games will no longer be purchased at the door.

Get our free mobile app

According to Karl Zigmand, Director of Athletics and Co-Curricular Programs for Berkshire Hills Regional School District, if you want to purchase basketball tickets to a Monument Mountain High School game, your only option is online. This adjustment was made so the school doesn't exceed its seating capacity.

Karl sent us the online steps for purchasing basketball tickets to a Monument Mountain game:

On your computer or mobile device visit the gofan page at gofan.co

Search Monument Mountain

Click on "get tickets" and select the type and number of tickets you want to purchase.

Add your mobile device number

Payment is by credit card

Bring your mobile device with you for redemption and admission to the game.

If you have any questions regarding purchasing Monument Mountain Regional High School basketball tickets online, you can reach Karl Zigmand by calling (413) 528-3346 ext. 3140.

Here's to a spectacular Berkshire County basketball season.

RELATED: While on the topic of sports, did you know these famous folks were college athletes?

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

RELATED: These sports records have some outstanding stories behind them.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

RELATED: Ready for a laugh? Check out these sports goofs.