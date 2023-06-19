This Berkshires Hotel is Named Best in New England for a Getaway

There are plenty of great spots to come through and see throughout the Berkshires. Now that we have just about officially hit Summer, more and more people are looking to get out and travel. With the Berkshires being one of those highly touted spots for just that in New England, what could make for the best off the beaten path getaway throughout the region? Apparently, the choice for the Berkshires is also the best throughout all of New England.

The popular travel publication 'Trip Savvy' recently picked 'The Best New England Hotels for an Off the Beaten Path Getaway'. While there were several hotels chosen for different sub-categories such as best for families, best for entertainment, best luxury, etc., the top overall pick for 'quintessential New England vibes', as they put it, went to the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

Here's what 'Trip Savvy' had to say about the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA, and why it was their pick for the 'Best New England Hotel for an Off the Beaten Path Getaway':

Located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, The Red Lion Inn ticks all the boxes for a classic New England getaway: It’s historic, picturesque, and an easy drive from the Berkshires’ best attractions, including Tanglewood, Jacob’s Pillow, Mass MoCA, and the Norman Rockwell Museum. The Appalachian Trail passes right through town, so active travelers can get in a day hike. Stay in the main inn and choose a suite for extra space, or select a more private accommodation in one of the inn's adjacent guest houses. The Red Lion Inn received “The Best of Award of Excellence'' from Wine Spectator for its bottle collection. For a fancy dinner, enjoy New England fare in the main dining room such as seafood pastas or classic prime rib with a horseradish cream sauce. Or check out the Widow Bingham tavern onsite for sandwiches and soups.

Everyone needs a spot to getaway too. Who knew we had the top spot for such a thing throughout New England right in our own backyard? Take advantage of it when you can!

