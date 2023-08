While Massachusetts is well known for its rich history and culture, you may tend to think of the bigger cities throughout the Bay State when you think of it. Certainly cities such as Boston, Salem, Springfield, and more get plenty of love, but what about the smaller towns throughout the state that have some of the most beauty you will find anywhere throughout the state. It just so happens that one town in the Berkshires was very much worth of being known as one of the prettiest in Massachusetts.

The popular travel publication, 'World Atlas' recently posted a list of the 'prettiest towns in Massachusetts'. On a list that includes plenty of amazing spots, including the always attractive coastal towns in the state, the Berkshires has one town that was able to garner some recognition.

What Berkshires Town is One of the Prettiest in Massachusetts?

This may come as no surprise given the fact that this town has received accolades for being one of the hidden gems in the Bay State previously. On the south side of Berkshire County is where you will find the town of Stockbridge.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

'World Atlas' had this to say about why Stockbridge made their list of prettiest towns in Massachusetts:

Located just a few miles northwest of Hartford and Springfield, Stockbridge is a welcoming historic village not far from the border of New York. Stockbridge is a fantastic spot to see natural beauty mingling with charming colonial architecture. Preachers like Jonathan Edwards and missionaries were instrumental in the town's founding during the early 1700s, creating an early missionary settlement. The Stockton Bowl, a large lake in the northern regions of town, is the perfect spot for outdoor exploration. Right alongside this beautiful spot is the Gould Meadows, a stunning site with some excellent views worth photographing and sharing. Take some time to enjoy the old architecture dotted across town as well! The Edith Wharton Home is the breathtaking house of the creator who gave us The Age of Innocence and House of Mirth. Tours take place every day from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Also, visit Naumkeag, built in the 1870s with over 40 Voctorian-style rooms, overlooking the Housatonic River Valley.

LightRocket via Getty Images LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you have been through Stockbridge, you know what kind of beauty the small town has to offer. Or perhaps you have been meaning to make a visit there. With the Fall months looking as amazing as they do in the Berkshires, perhaps that is the perfect time to make your way there for a weekend and see just how pretty the town is.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns