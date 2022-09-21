Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.

I can definitely say that Halloween is one of my most favorite holidays. We have our spooky music, thriller movies, and of course freaking people out for fun. From my experience, this is the best thrill you will ever experience and it's such a short drive from the Berkshires!

So where can we find this thrill you may ask? Look no further, we've been expecting you...

We bring you "Field Of Horrors." In my opinion, by far the best place for not only one haunted attraction but now a total of six! Their newest attraction this year is known as "Walking Trail Of Terror." Where you'll go on an adventure and brave the nightmares of entering a slaughterhouse but only to be led deeper into a field. Question is, will you make it out alive? I am certainly excited for this one!

I remember last year, one of the attractions had a fog machine inside a dark maze and I couldn't even find my way out. Luckily these kinds of things amuse me more than scare me. But let me tell you, some people really do get scare easy big time!

You can find "Field Of Horrors" by typing 100 Farrell Rd, Troy, NY, 12182 in Google Maps. You're only looking at a 53 min. drive from North Adams, a 1 hour drive from Pittsfield, and just 1 hour and 3 min. from Great Barrington. For more details, you can check out Field of Horrors by clinking on the link.

What's your favorite "Haunted Attraction" of all time? Let us know on our station app.

Below is a list of more Haunted Attractions in New England: