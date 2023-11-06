Massachusetts has several great burger joints throughout the state. This is something that can go a little overlooked, seeing as how the New England region might not be exactly the first thing you think of when you think of great burgers. However, that doesn't mean they don't exist here. There's even one that is exclusive to Massachusetts which is being called the best burger joint in the Bay State.

The popular lifestyle publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently released a list of the Best Burger Joints in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts.

Using results extrapolated from the likes of popular food publications 'Food & Wine', 'Yelp', 'The Daily Meal', 'Eater', and 'Thrillist', the list was able to narrow down the results for each state's best burger joint.

What is the Best Burger Joint in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be passing through the town of West Springfield, MA, that is where you will find the spot that is the best burger joint in Massachusetts, at White Hut.

Here's what '24/7 Wall St.' had to say about White Hut being named the best burger joint in Massachusetts:

White Hut serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For breakfast they have standard fare like omelettes and platters full of bacon and carbs. For lunch and dinner they serve “hamburgs” and “cheeseburgs,” hot dogs, and sides, along with desserts like ice cream, milkshakes, and floats. Their burgers are smothered in cheese, onions, and more.

White Hut's social media also shows off pretty much all their menu items as well:

And recently, just a couple months back in September, White Hut also opened a new location in Holyoke.

Now, you can hit up either the White Hut in West Springfield or Holyoke, especially if you are wanting something from what is known as the 'best burger joint in Massachusetts.'

