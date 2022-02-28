This May Seem Totally Harmless, But It’s Illegal In Massachusetts

I really thought at one point, embarrassingly enough it was recent, that chuckin' what I knew to be biodegradable out the window was fair game. You know, like, it wasn't illegal. I was wrong.

I admit it, I have thrown an apple core out the window. I have thrown a banana peel out the window.

YES IT'S ILLEGAL TO CHUCK FRUIT OUT THE WINDOW IN MASSACHUSETTS

Whether you throw an apple or a television set out the window, the law doesn't take kindly to littering. Under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 90, the rules of the road, you can lose your license for up to seven days if you or a passenger is caught littering from your car. -boston.com

I have even read that things like apple cores can be super harmful to wildlife as well, let's say if your "trash" ends up in the woods.

SOME PEOPLE STILL THINK CIGARETTE BUTTS ARE BIODEGRADABLE

Even if they were, which they are so not, it's still absolutely illegal to flick cigarette butts. The filters take up to ten years to decompose. It's littering and it's illegal in Massachusetts.

BUT WHAT ABOUT MONEY? CAN YOU CHUCK THOSE USELESS PENNIES OUT THE WINDOW?

Now, first off, it was irresponsible of me to call pennies "useless". They are 1/100th of a dollar and to some folks they're still important. With inflation the highest it's been in forty years and prices going up and up, pennies seem more useless than ever.

But, would you so easily part with a quarter? I think not.

Even though throwing money out the window, we'll leave paper money out of this conversation... throwing coins out the windows could be construed as charity to the lucky recipient, it's still ILLEGAL.