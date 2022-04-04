This Week’s Berkshire Weather Outlook…April Showers Bring May Flowers

The first full week of April is underway. With a touch of snow flurries over the weekend in the Berkshires, everyone from Great Barrington to North Adams and beyond is ready for some consistent warmer spring weather. We’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Nice Tuesday, wet and cool the rest of the week in the Berkshires

We’ve all heard “April Showers Bring May Flowers.” After what the National Weather Service is predicting for the week in the Berkshires May should sprout a bounty of Mother Nature���s finest.

After a nice Tuesday with a high in the mid-50s, the Berkshires’ long-range forecast is calling for cloudy skies and rain off and on through Saturday. After tomorrow temps will struggle to hit the upper 40s. The complete long-range forecast from the National Weather Service is below.

Tonight

Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

