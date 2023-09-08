Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?

Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking of the best hospitals in the country and great news! The Bay State happens to be home to three of America's best.

According to Healthgrades, out of the Top 250 Hospitals in the U.S., three of them are right here in Massachusetts. Healthgrades bases its rankings on everything from procedure performance to predicted patient outcomes compared to actual patient outcomes.

As Healthgrades states on its website:

America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award recognizes the top 5% of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence. While many hospitals have specific areas of expertise and high-quality outcomes in certain areas, these hospitals exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.

And out of the three hospitals in Massachusetts that ranked in the top 250, one of them even ranked in the Top 50! I think that's pretty awesome! Here's the Massachusetts hospital that ranked the highest in the Top 250:

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington was ranked in the Top 50 Hospitals in the nation. Amazingly, Lahey was ranked among the 100 Best in America in 5 different categories:

Critical Care

Gastrointestinal Care

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Pulmonary Care

Stroke Care

There were two other hospitals in Massachusetts that received some love in Healthgrades Top 250 rankings:

Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence. This hospital also landed among the 100 Best in America for Gastrointestinal Care. Here's a look at some of the happy dieticians who work there:

Also landing in the Top 250:

Salem Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham, is located in Salem. Salem Hospital also ranked among the 100 Best in America in three categories:

Gastrointestinal Care

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Pulmonary Care

Here's a picture of some of Salem Hospital's caring staff:

Congratulations to all three medical establishments for making the cut. They really raise the bar in terms of what medical excellence and patient care can be.

For more info, visit Healthgrades' website here.

