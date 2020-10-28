Time is Running Out to Donate Winter Clothing

Time is running out for you to donate new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to the Winter Coat Drive in South Berkshire County.

Now more than ever local families are in need of these items as many people are having a difficult time making ends meet due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Families and children do not have enough winter clothing to stay warm and we certainly want to curb this issue. You can help our neighbors stay warm by donating the items mentioned above but you only have a couple of days to make your contribution.

Collection boxes are located at the following locations in the following towns:

Egremont

Kenver Limited - 39 Main Street, South Egremont (413) 528-2330

Spirit Shoppe - 71 Main Street, South Egremont (413) 429- 4901

Egremont Town Hall - 171 Egremont Plain Road, Route 71 (413) 528-0182

Sheffield

Silk's Variety - 107 Main Street, Sheffield (413) 229-8702

Great Barrington

Berkshire South Regional Community Center - 15 Crissey Road (413) 528-2810

Aubuchon Hardware - 700 South Main Street (413) 528-2900

Eco Dry Cleaners & Alterations - 165 Main Street (413) 528-0004

Fuel Bistro/Coffee Shop - 293 Main Street (413) 528-5505

Mulberry Hair Company - 27 1/2 Rosseter Street (413) 644-9385

Carr Hardware - 256 Main Street (413) 528-4520

So make your donation of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves now and help local families stay warm this winter. Your contribution will be much appreciated. The Coat Drive ends this Saturday (Oct. 31).

Distribution Partners include The People's Pantry, Greenagers, Construct Inc. and other local non-profit organizations.