Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples. Let's start with the top rated eatery:

At # 1, The Salmon Run Fish House and Eatery located on Main Street in "lovely Lee". they have serving up top quality seafood dinners since 1999 and I recommend their traditional salmon dinner with an array of vegetables on the side. Two years ago, this restaurant was voted "Best of the Berkshires" as you can sample house specials, taste tempting appetizers and if you like shell fish, the raw bar is unbeatable. Salmon Run is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday and they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. A reminder: Doors will be closed from September 5th to the 13th and they'll reopen on Thursday, September 14th. A complete list of offerings can be found on line. Worth the trip!

In the runner-up position, Aegean Breeze Restaurant on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington not only serves up fare from my old homeland, their specialty is also bringing some of the BEST seafood from The Mediterranean The atmosphere truly takes you to Greece and I enjoy talking to those employees who also speak my native language. The diverse menu will truly satisfy ALL customers. They are open 7 days a week. For a complete list of items served up, log on to their web site by going here.

Head to North Adams as Boston Seafood scores the third ranked rating in Berkshire county. Located at American Legion Road, their specialty is seafood from the eastern shores of Massachusetts capital city to Cape Cod. They also specialize in "all you can eat" items on their daily menu and a full bar. Open daily except Mondays. To check out all their taste tempting selections, go to their web site.

At # 4, R.J's Restaurant on First Street in Pittsfield offers a variety of lunch and dinner options. They have been open since last year and has since become a destination for city residents and visitors with a variety of selections in the realm of seafood that will surely satisfy your appetite. They are open daily as you can check out their hours of operation on-line. RJ's also features LIVE entertainment as I celebrated my birthday last month with friends and caught Melissa Brinton in a stunning performance. She even serenaded me on my special day. Highly recommended by yours truly!

Last but not least, this eatery is located east of us in Wilbraham but it has been voted one of the BEST seafood restaurants in western Massachusetts. Wilbraham Seafood on Boston Road not only offers opportunities to dine in as they are also a fish market where you can shop and create your own custom made seafood dishes. More information is available via their web site. Keep in mind, they DO NOT accept credit or debit cards. They are a "Cash Only" business which is pretty rare these days.

Reel 'em in and enjoy the fare in our neck of the woods. You will NOT be disappointed!