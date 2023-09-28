Massachusetts’ #1 High School is The 3rd Best in America for 2024

As we have covered in previous articles Massachusetts has received its fair share of accolades including being a top state for education and for raising a family. Obviously, if you are considering moving to Massachusetts and are planning on starting a family, you'll want to be in a location that offers a quality education.

Niche recently released its 10th annual Best Schools and District Rankings for 2024 and several Massachusetts schools made the list but the top high school in Massachusetts is currently ranked #3 in the United States according to the study.

Which High School Made The Top Spot for Massachusetts in 2024?

The school that made the top spot in Massachusetts and third in the country is the Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science at WPI which is located in Worcester.

According to the school's website...

The Massachusetts Academy of Math and Science is a tuition-free, co-educational, public school of excellence that enrolls approximately 100 academically accelerated 11th and 12th grade students from Massachusetts. Math and science are emphasized within a comprehensive, interactive academic program. Rigorous junior year classes and senior classes taken at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) prepare students for college academics before they’ve graduated from high school.

You can learn more about the school by going here.

What Were the Other High Schools from Massachusetts That Made the List?

The school that ranked second in Massachusetts and 87th nationally is Lexington while Weston High School ranked #3 in Massachusetts and 98th nationally. You can check out all of the results along with the methodology by going here.

