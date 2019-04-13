Trading Post Items For April 13

1) Kathy has a 32 inch Vizio LCD flat screen TV available for only $125....If interested, give her a call at (413) 528-0982.

2) Tom in West Stockbridge has a Chevy Blazer for sale. For more details, phone (413) 274-3846.

3) Erika has a patio set with round glass table, 4 swivel chairs and cushions all for the incredible price of $25. Call her to arrange a pick-up in South Egremont (413) 528-1378.

4) Mike is STILL looking for an inexpensive vehicle to accommodate a wheelchair and a walker. If you can help him out, call (413) 528-9470.

5) Art has a FREE swing set for pick-up in Sheffield. Phone (413) 229-8414.

6) Sherman in New Marlborough has a Husqvarna 24 horse power lawn mower with a 48 inch extension for the firm price of $2,500. To inquire further, call (413) 644-8857.

7) Don STILL has a CD player available for the low price of $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

8) Joey has a 4 by 8 homemade utility trailer with folding tail gate and side boards all for $100 or he'll take best offer. For more information, phone (413) 645-3108.

9) Helen in Housatonic has a FREE 3 by 5 foot table and in return she is looking for a smaller table. She also has 2 containers of Legos, priced at $50 or she'll take best offer and a couch with 5 legs for the incredible price of $25 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 274-5010.

10) Norm is looking for a pair of 195-65-R-15 tires and he has a Magic Chef cubic freezer 34 by 27 inches and 23 inches deep sale priced at $60. Call him at (413) 854-4478.

11) Kathy checked in from Otis as she has a 28 by 48 foot greenhouse for sale, complete with accessories for $6,000 or best offer. Call (413) 269-4090.

12) Tom in South Egremont has a pair of items for sale including a 2006 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle for $7,500 or best offer and a hand operated blacksmith forge with 20 inch tray and new belts for $250 or best offer. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 528-0076.

13) Louie in Alford has a 22 foot fiberglass extension ladder for only $150 and a Toro lawn mower for the low price of $225. He will also take best offer for both items. Phone (413) 329-9465.

14) Bonnie has a palomino pony toy sale priced at $150 or she'll take best offer. Call (413) 441-1502.

15) Mary has a pair of 18 inch pillows available for best offer. Give her a call at (413) 528-0263.