A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Thomas checked in from Great Barrington as he has a 61 by 32 by 28 inch vintage iron garden deck table with a glass top and seats anywhere between 6 and 8 people. He will take $550 or best offer. If interested, call 1-845-901-6396.

2) Suzy out in New Marlborough has an assortment of items available including a pair of dog crates for a medium size canine, priced at $40 a piece, a variety of ceramic and metal flower pots at $10 a piece, a bike rack for $100. All are also negotiable for best offer. She also has 60 V-H-S tapes, FREE of charge. For further details, call (413) 229-8975.

3) The man who likes to sell something out in "Lovely Lee" is offering these items including a a hammock for $50, firm, a People Power push mover also priced at $50, a antique mahogany hutch with glass top for the incredible price of $500 and an entertainment center also available for $50. To inquire further, call (413) 243-0675.

4) John from Stockbridge has a Cignal 2women's mountain bike and a Univega 12 speed men's road bike, priced at $150 a piece, firm. He also has a large dog crate for only $25 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 298-4045.

5) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" is STILL looking for storage units and vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in this quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

6) Tom from South Egremont has a 12 foot long hand crafted sailboat with oars and trailer. He'll take $1,800 or best offer so you can venture into the seven seas this summer. To begin your journey, phone (413) 528-0076.

7) Steven in "Lovely Lenox" is looking for a pair of size 10 cowboy boots. if you can help him out, call (413) 637-2417.