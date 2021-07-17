A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from Stockbridge has an assortment of Pfaltzgraff stoneware including plates, cups, saucers, serving and salad bowls all for ONLY $250 or he will take best offer. If interested, call (413) 298-3284.

2) A listener from Great Barrington has a tri-fold Tonneau cover for a standard bed Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck. this item is priced at $75 Or he'll take best offer. for more details, call (413) 528-0873.

3) A listener from Great Barrington has a variety of vinyl records, bottles, vases, framed prints, paintings and posters for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 429-1854.

4) A listener checked in from New Marlborough as she has a bike rack for $100, a 20 inch bicycle for the incredible price of $50, a DVD player with assorted DVD's, take both for just $30 and a FREE dog house for a medium sized pooch. For more information, phone (413) 229-8975.

5) Tom from South Egremont returns with a plethora of items including youth size 110 C-C 4 wheeler with 3 speeds forward and reverse for just $600, a hard top tri-fold Tonneau cover for a 6 and a half foot Chevy OR GMC pick-up truck priced at just $350, a 60 gallon 1930's to 1940's style standard oil tank with a built-in hand pump and fold cover dome top available for $295 and a 18 foot 7,000 G-S landscape 2 axle trailer. keep in mind the vehicle needs a new set of fenders priced at $1,400. Keep in mind, all items are also available for BEST OFFER. Give Tom a call at (413) 528-0076.

6) A listener from Great Barrington has a maple, Lazy Susan with hand-painted flowers, 16 inches in diameter. She will take $50 OR best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0263.

7) "Lucky 7" this week belongs to Vinnie in Great Barrington as he has a 2006 Chevy V-8 regular cab 4 wheel drive pick-up truck available for $5,000 OR best offer. If interested, call him at (413) 329-4438.