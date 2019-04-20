Trading Post Items For April 20

1) Fred checked in from neighboring Hillsdale, New York as he has a Char Broil grill (Model # 0863731) for the incredible price of $100 or he'll take best offer. To arrange a pick-up call 1-518-929-7757.

2) "Honda Bob" from Housatonic has a 2010 Honda Silver Wing motorcycle complete with a pair of windshields and a all weather cover, all for the firm price of $5,300. For more information, phone (413) 274-3867.

3) Nick has a 12 foot canoe trailer available for $150 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 528-5611.

4) Norm has a variety of items for sale including a Magic Chef freezer for only $60, an assortment of Coca-Cola trays priced at $20 a piece, a Dutch cement statue for $135 and a one horse power compressor with hose, sale priced at $50. He'll also take best offer for any or all of these items. Call (413) 854-4478.

5) Tom in South Egremont also checked in with a bevy of items including a back-pack leaf blower for only $135, a Cub cadet chipper-shredder combo for $200, a Cub cadet 17 cubic foot dump trailer priced at $175 and a Cub Cadet 2 T-X 1040 riding mower at $500. He'll also take best offer for any or all items aformentioned. If interested, phone (413) 528-0076.

6) Mike is STILL looking for a large inexpensive vehicle or mini-van to accommodate a wheelchair, a walker and fishing gear. If you can help him out, call (413) 528-9470.

7) Sherm in New Marlborough STILL has a zero turn 42 inch cut, 24 horse power Husqvarna lawn mower for the firm price of $2,500. Call (413) 644-8857.

8) John checked in from Stockbridge with a series of items including a dog crate for the low price of $25, twin beds from the 1940's, take both for $50 and a FREE plastic toy box. for more information, phone (413) 298-4045.

9) Don STILL has a CD player for the incredible low price of $20. Call him at (413) 854-8961.