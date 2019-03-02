Trading Post Items For March 2

1) Pierre checked in from beautiful Becket and he is STILL looking for a pick-up tailgate and vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.

2) Frank has 4 chainsaws for sale including a pair of 14 inch Ryobi models and a pair of 16 inch Poulon Pros. Both available with extra chains at $75 a piece or take both for $150. He also has 3 older bureaus available at $40 each or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 405-0516.

3) Don STILL has a CD player for the sale price of only $20....If interested, call (413) 854-8961.

4) Tom from South Egremont has a pair of items for sale including a 2002 GMC 2500 series work van for $2,400 or he'll take best offer plus a 30 foot Holiday Rambler coupe trailer for the low price of $600 or best offer. Give him a call at (413) 528-0076.

5) Louie from Alford has a pair of items available as he'll take best offer for a 4 by 8 hydraulic dump trailer or he will trade this item for either a PSI 4000 power washer or a storage trailer. He also has a 5 drawer oak bureau 55 inches high, 38 inches long and 20 inches wide priced at $175 or he'll take best offer. For more information, call (413) 329-9465.